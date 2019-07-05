© Elmatica PCB | July 05, 2019
Elmatica adds Sales Operations Manager to the team
An increase in business opportunities and a strong focus on early involvement in the customer's product development process, has enforced the need for a key person to support the Elmatica's strategic implementation and focus on customer relationships, as well as expanding the global sales support coverage.
“We proudly announce that Eimear Joyce has joined the Sales team as Sales Operations Manager, a role tailored to ensure that the needs of the sales team are met, while simultaneously supporting and developing new partners within the industry. Joyce will unite the sales organization in a professional manner, delivering the discipline and information required to drive the company forward and provide the best support to our global sales team, ” says Didrik Bech CEO Elmatica, in a press release. Joyce is experienced as a Project Manager from companies such as Horn Media Group and brings to the table a work experience from international business in Spain and Shanghai. “This is a perfect time to join Elmatica. New opportunities, increasing business, newly developed systems, and a strategic roadmap for further growth aligned with the needs in the market. I am excited about being a part of the team and honored to work for such a well-respected company in the PCB industry. I look forward to working with my new colleagues, helping them find the best solutions to succeed and grow their business,” says Joyce.
