© nyul dreamstime.com

VIRTEX receives AS9100 certification for Austin facility

EMS provider, VIRTEX, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard at their Austin, Texas, facility. This certification pertains to the Aviation, Space and Defense quality standards.

Adding the AS9100 certification to the Austin location strengthens VIRTEX's competitive position. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard for the Aerospace, Space and Defense (AS&D) industries and AS9100 Rev. D is the most current standard. The standard provides manufacturing suppliers with a comprehensive quality system for providing safe and reliable products. AS9100 is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and based upon ISO 9001. "VIRTEX has a long and proud history of being certified to the most rigorous standards like ISO13485 and 21 CFR 820 for the medical industry. Adding AS9100 certification is a natural and required progression, given our strong presence as an electronic manufacturing service provider (EMS) in the military aerospace and defense markets," says Brad Heath, president and CEO of VIRTEX, in a press release. "Texas boasts the second-largest aerospace and defense market in the country, so it is critical that we can continue to support our A&D customers in other geographic regions in their Texas subsidiaries. To do that, we needed to meet the stringent certification requirements of AS9100. We intend for VIRTEX to be the go-to leader in the Texas aerospace and defense EMS market and this is a mark of our commitment," Heath continues.