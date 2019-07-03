© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

Global semiconductor sales decrease 14.6% YoY in May

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 33.1 billion in May 2019, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 2018 total of USD 38.7 billion and 1.9% more than the April 2019 total of USD 32.5 billion.

"Global semiconductor sales fell well short last year's monthly total in May, marking the fifth straight month of negative sales growth on a year-to-year basis," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "On a month-to-month basis, global sales increased modestly and sales into the Americas increased for the first time in seven months, although year-to-year sales into the Americas were down substantially." Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in China (5.4%), the Americas (1.4%), and Japan (0.9%), but decreased in Europe (-0.4%) and Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.1%). On a year-to-year basis, sales were down across all regional markets: Europe (-9.0%), China (-9.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-12.6%), Japan (-13.6%), and the Americas (-27.9%).