© evertiq Electronics Production | July 02, 2019
Nordson acquires Optical Control GmbH
Nordson Corporation announces that it has acquired Optical Control GmbH, a designer and developer of high speed, fully automatic counting systems utilizing x-ray technology.
This acquisition will expand Nordson’s Test and Inspection capabilities for electronics customers. Nordson says that the transaction is material to its financial results and the terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Based in Nuremberg, Germany, Optical Control is a supplier of automatic counting of components for reels, strips and trays as well as basic inspection in printed circuit board manufacturing. This technology allows for accurate inventory management with real time connectivity to manufacturing information systems. “Optical Control enhances Nordson’s Test and Inspection capabilities adding to our Best in Class X-ray product line-up within the electronics industry. We are excited to welcome the Optical Control associates to the Nordson family. We look forward to integrating their technical expertise and further diversifying the Test and Inspection solutions we can offer our customers,” says Joseph Stockunas, Executive Vice President, Nordson Advanced Technology – Electronics Systems, in a press release. Optical Control will become a part of the Nordson Electronic Solutions product lines within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. This acquisition builds on the Nordson's objective to diversify its Test and Inspection capabilities.
