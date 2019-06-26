© Optomec Electronics Production | June 26, 2019
Samsung selects Optomec’s system for next-gen production
Optomec, a supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for printed electronics, says that Samsung Electronics has commissioned an Aerosol Jet 5X System in its Printed Electronics Lab to enable next-generation electronics production.
The Aerosol Jet's has the ability to print conductors and dielectric materials on 3D surfaces on many types of substrates. Electronics producers are now using the Aerosol Jet process to print RF interconnects, replace wire bonds in IC packaging, print antennas directly onto electronics enclosures and create multi-layer, miniature circuits - essentially eliminating the restrictive shapes of PCBs. These capabilities enable electronics designers to miniaturise products as well as change the form of the overall electronics package, allowing more organic and ergonomic designs, a press release reads. The Optomec Aerosol Jet 5X system supports 5-axis of coordination motion with a 200mm x 300mm x 200mm (x, y, z) print envelope and the ability to print features ranging from 10 microns to millimeters. In addition to the hardware and software of the Aerosol Jet System, Optomec provides two decades of materials and process research to match the performance and environmental requirements of the design to a proven production-ready process.
