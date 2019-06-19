© REDCOM EMS

REDCOM EMS installs new high-speed line in NY

REDCOM EMS has installed a new high-speed production line at its manufacturing facility in Victor, N.Y., a move intended to keep up with customer demands brought about by recent double-digit growth.

While the company has offered electronic manufacturing services out of the company’s headquarters since 2012, including the manufacture of circuit boards, cable assemblies, and system assemblies for its own telecommunications systems, the vast majority of its business now comes from contract manufacturing for other OEMs. The factory previously had three SMT lines – two low volume and one high volume – inserting around 50,000 components per hour. With the addition of the new high-speed line and further workforce development, the company expects to triple these numbers, while enabling redundancy in the manufacturing line, according to a company press release. “With the growth that we’ve seen in the last couple of years, we knew it was time to invest in our manufacturing facility. This new equipment will allow us to meet our customer’s demands today while preparing us for future opportunities,” remarked Steve Husband, VP of Manufacturing, REDCOM and GM, REDCOM EMS. “We believe our new equipment will allow us to boost our production volumes by as much as 3x, which is critical as we expand into new markets such as aerospace and medical.” Other new additions to the facility include a high-precision conformal coating machine, an aqueous board wash system, new ESD flooring, a humidification system, and all necessary peripheral equipment for an advanced technology SMT line. The company also invested in a high-end 3D printer, for quick-build prototypes, fixtures, and small quantity parts. The overall investment in equipment was possible through the help of Empire State Development, which facilitated the company’s modernization effort with funding of up to USD 300,000. “After more than 41 years in business, REDCOM is stronger than ever,” said CEO Dinah Weisberg. “We are excited about the projected growth we see for our contract manufacturing business, and we look forward to contributing to the upstate NY economy as we continue to expand our electronics manufacturing capabilities.”