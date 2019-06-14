© BMW

BMW & JRL team up on next-gen electrification technology

As it develops its plans for the mobility of the future, the BMW Group is increasingly focusing on co-operations to help make next-level electrification technology more widely available to customers by the start of the coming decade.

Cooperation between car manufacturers to share know-how and resources is, according to the German automotive group, important as the automotive industry tackles the significant technological challenges of autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification and services (ACES). The BMW Group and Jaguar Land Rover are now confirming that the companies are joining forces to develop next generation electric drive units in a move that supports the advancement of electrification technologies necessary to transition to an ACES future. BMW will bring its experience of developing and producing several generations of electric drive units in-house to the table. And Jaguar Land Rover has demonstrated its capability with this technology through the launch of the Jaguar I-Pace and its plug-in hybrid models. The BMW Group’s electrified technology to date features an electric motor, transmission and power electronics in one housing. This electric motor does not require rare earths, enabling the group to reduce its dependence on their availability as it continues to systematically broaden its range of electrified models. Starting next year, the BMW will introduce this electric drive unit, the fifth generation (Gen 5) of its eDrive technology, with the BMW iX3 Sports Activity Vehicle. The Gen 5 electric drive unit will be the propulsion system upon which subsequent evolutions launched together with Jaguar Land Rover will be based. “The automotive industry is undergoing a steep transformation. We see collaboration as a key for success, also in the field of electrification. With Jaguar Land Rover, we found a partner whose requirements for the future generation of electric drive units significantly match ours. Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market,” said Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. The cooperation allows the BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to take advantage of cost efficiencies arising from shared development of future evolutions and production planning costs as well as economies of scale from joint purchasing. A joint team of BMW Group and Jaguar Land Rover experts located in Munich will be tasked with further developing the Gen 5 power units with production of the electric drivetrains to be undertaken by each partner in their own manufacturing facilities. Both companies will seek to adhere to their own brand-specific propositions in any project.