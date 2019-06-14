© BMW Electronics Production | June 14, 2019
BMW & JRL team up on next-gen electrification technology
As it develops its plans for the mobility of the future, the BMW Group is increasingly focusing on co-operations to help make next-level electrification technology more widely available to customers by the start of the coming decade.
Cooperation between car manufacturers to share know-how and resources is, according to the German automotive group, important as the automotive industry tackles the significant technological challenges of autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification and services (ACES). The BMW Group and Jaguar Land Rover are now confirming that the companies are joining forces to develop next generation electric drive units in a move that supports the advancement of electrification technologies necessary to transition to an ACES future. BMW will bring its experience of developing and producing several generations of electric drive units in-house to the table. And Jaguar Land Rover has demonstrated its capability with this technology through the launch of the Jaguar I-Pace and its plug-in hybrid models. The BMW Group’s electrified technology to date features an electric motor, transmission and power electronics in one housing. This electric motor does not require rare earths, enabling the group to reduce its dependence on their availability as it continues to systematically broaden its range of electrified models. Starting next year, the BMW will introduce this electric drive unit, the fifth generation (Gen 5) of its eDrive technology, with the BMW iX3 Sports Activity Vehicle. The Gen 5 electric drive unit will be the propulsion system upon which subsequent evolutions launched together with Jaguar Land Rover will be based. “The automotive industry is undergoing a steep transformation. We see collaboration as a key for success, also in the field of electrification. With Jaguar Land Rover, we found a partner whose requirements for the future generation of electric drive units significantly match ours. Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market,” said Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. The cooperation allows the BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to take advantage of cost efficiencies arising from shared development of future evolutions and production planning costs as well as economies of scale from joint purchasing. A joint team of BMW Group and Jaguar Land Rover experts located in Munich will be tasked with further developing the Gen 5 power units with production of the electric drivetrains to be undertaken by each partner in their own manufacturing facilities. Both companies will seek to adhere to their own brand-specific propositions in any project.
VARTA raises €104M to expand production capacities VARTA AG has successfully concluded its capital increase for the expansion of production...
BMW & JRL team up on next-gen electrification technology As it develops its plans for the mobility of the future, the BMW Group is increasingly focusing on co-operations to help make next-level electrification technology more widely available to customers by the start of the coming decade.
Furukawa Electric in talks with Superior Essex for further collaboration Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. and Superior Essex Inc. are currently in pursuit of global collaboration...
Jill Kale to retire from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a sector of Cobham plc, announces the...
KLA opens new R&D facility in Ann Arbor California-based global electronics company KLA opened a temporary research...
Relativity to build 3D rocket factory, add jobs in MS Relativity Space has secured an agreement with NASA and an incentive package from the...
Modula announces second location in Ohio Italy-based Modula announced this week at the SelectUSA Conference in Washington, D.C...
Geely & LG Chem to set up JV to produce batteries in China Shanghai Maple Guorun, an indirect 99% owned subsidiary of Geely Automobile, the listed...
Printed Circuits upgrades drilling with Pluritec automated drills Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits, announces that the company...
Etteplan strengthens its foothold in Sweden via acqusition Etteplan is following through with its growth strategy, at the core of which is organic growth...
Global top ten foundries for 2Q19 perform less-than-expected According to TrendForce’s latest statistics, the weakened demand in 1Q persisted well into 2Q as a result of political and economic instability.
myFC streamlines operations after strategic review The Swedish company says it will refocus its operations, shutting down the development...
Northvolt completes funding for first homegrown gigafactory Swedish battery manufacturing company, Northvolt, announces that is has completed the funding needed to enable the establishment of Europe’s first homegrown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in...
Nano Dimension & HENSOLDT enter strategic collaboration Nano Dimension says it has entered into a strategic collaboration with HENSOLDT, a...
Global fab equipment spending to rebound in 2020 Global fab equipment spending will rebound in 2020, growing 20% to USD 58.4 billion after dropping 19% to USD 48.4 billion in 2019, according SEMI.
TT Electronics partners with Protek Power TT Electronics says that it has entered into an exclusive sales agreement with Protek Power...
Toyoda Gosei Invests in robotics service provider QBIT Robotics Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested JPY 120 million (about EUR 1 million) in Tokyo-based...
DENSO & Honeywell partner create electric propulsion systems DENSO has partnered with Honeywell to develop hybrid-electric and fully-electric...
Continental teams up together with Silicon Valley company Leia The technology company is currently developing a cockpit solution – the Natural 3D...
NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency...
UK based company OXIS Energy goes into mass production OXIS Energy is to establish the first ever manufacturing plant for the production of electrolyte...
Ericsson ends legal battle with Intellectual Ventures Swedish telecom company Ericsson says it has signed a license agreement Intellectual...
Raytheon & United Technologies Aerospace to become one Raytheon and United Technologies have entered into an agreement to combine in an...
Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed...Load more news