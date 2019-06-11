© Note

NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership

UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency power electronics systems.

The two companies’ have been collaborating since 2012 already and NOTE has manufactured power products and systems for UNIPOWER. Annual sales are expected to be approximately SEK 25 million (EUR 2.34 million). “UNIPOWER has been a customer to NOTE for several years now and the collaboration has been very successful,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President, in a press release. “It’s therefore gratifying that we now enter into this new phase together”. “UNIPOWER is very demanding when it comes to selecting a manufacturing partner. Over the years we’ve developed a wide variety of power products and needed to work with a firm that is flexible as well as fully scalable and nimble. NOTE was the perfect choice to expand our product lines moving into the future”, adds John Ely, Vice President of Global Product Development UNIPOWER. “Being that we are selective when it comes to manufacturing partners, we are very pleased to expand our relationship with NOTE.”