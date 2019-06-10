© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 10, 2019
UK based company OXIS Energy goes into mass production
OXIS Energy is to establish the first ever manufacturing plant for the production of electrolyte and cathode active material specifically for the mass production of lithium sulfur cells.
The plant will be built at the Kenfig Industrial Estate Port Talbot in Wales. OXIS has signed a 15 year lease with United UK Real Estate Investment Industrial Holdings Limited to develop the plant and it’s expected that several hundred jobs will be created within the next ten years, the company states in a press release. The electrolyte and cathode active material, which is currently at Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) 8 will be produced for worldwide export. The plant will supply the OXIS Energy Brazil Holding’s manufacturing plant, which has been jointly set up between the State Government of Minas Gerais and OXIS Energy UK. OXIS will retain its R&D activity in the UK. However, it will collaborate with Codemig, a wholly owned company controlled by the State of Minas Gerais to jointly exploit lithium rock deposit for the production of world class lithium metal, which is used by OXIS for its Li-S cells. OXIS is currently working on the design of the Brazilian Plantl. It is also collaborating with European companies, such as Siemens AG who have expertise in digital manufacturing and cyber security. The objective is to produce the active material in Port Talbot in order to supply the cell capacity production in millions of units from 2020 until 2030. “With support from both the State Government of Minas Gerais and the Welsh Government, including the investment made by the Development Bank of Wales, OXIS is working towards the commercialization of mass production of lithium sulfur cells for electric batteries in order to address our target markets - aviation, marine and buses and trucks (Heavy Electric Vehicles),” Huw Hampson-Jones, CEO OXIS Energy says in the press release.
