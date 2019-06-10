© Ericsson

Ericsson ends legal battle with Intellectual Ventures

Swedish telecom company Ericsson says it has signed a license agreement Intellectual Ventures ending all patent infringement lawsuits between the companies, including a lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year and resulted in a USD 43 million jury verdict for Intellectual Ventures.

Since 2012, Intellectual Ventures has filed a number of patent infringement lawsuits against Ericsson and its customers in the U.S. and Europe seeking injunctions and monetary damages. While the terms of the agreement are confidential, Ericsson says that it expects a negative impact on operating income within Segment Networks in Q2 2019.