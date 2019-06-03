© Pixabay General | June 03, 2019
Experts weigh in on China’s possible restriction of rare earths to U.S.
Following China’s hint that they may be considering cutting production and choking off export of rare earth minerals to the U.S., economists and other financial experts are analyzing potential impacts to the U.S.
Rare earths include a group of 17 minerals that aren’t actually rare, but not abundantly mined like metals such as copper and aluminum. But they have become increasingly important in recent years due to their use in manufacturing of high-tech equipment, defense equipment, and electric vehicles. According to a CNBC report, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio, co-founder of the largest hedge fund in the world, wrote in a blog post last week that if enacted, China’s restrictions would constitute a “major escalation” of the protracted trade war between the globe’s two largest economies. “Refined rare metals are a critical import that American companies don’t produce and need to get from China to produce many needed products in the U.S. such as mobile phones, magnets, night vision glasses, gyroscopes in jets, LED lights, glass, and ceramics,” Dalio wrote. Dalio’s made the remarks following a Chinese official’s warning that products made from such materials should not be used against China’s development, a statement many on Wall Street viewed as a veiled threat. The comment from the official, first reported by Chinese broadcaster CCTV, followed President Xi Jinping’s well-telegraphed visit last week to rare earth mining and process facilities in the southern province of Jiangxi. Other financial and market experts feel differently. On Monday, in a research note published by Raymond James analysts Ed Mills and Pavel Molchanov and reported on by CNBC, the analysts said, “As a general premise, we are of the view that the impact on the U.S. would be mild, which is one reason why we are skeptical that Beijing would ‘pull the trigger’ on this particular threat,” The analysts added that the rationale is fairly clear: “The U.S. has only limited manufacturing capacity vis-a-vis the high-tech products that are most commonly associated with rare earths. Consumer electronics (PCs, smartphones, flat panel TVs) and various industrial goods (electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, lasers, fiber optics) are simply not produced in the U.S. on the scale that they are in China itself and/or its Asian neighbors.” John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute said in a research note last week the ban would put U.S. manufacturers that use rare earths in a bind by increasing production costs and even causing product delays. But Forge also said he believed the ban doesn’t automatically translate as a trump card for Beijing, because about the most China could do is restrict rare earth metals supplies to U.S. manufacturers, according to the CNBC report. “We have a hard time seeing how China could slap rare earth restrictions on consumer goods — goods that are produced inside China and are increasingly consumed globally — and not shoot itself in the economic foot in the process,” said LaForge.
Danish EMS provider expands in China Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, says it is upgrading its operations in China to...
B&O's slow Q4 forces the company to adjust its outlook Based on preliminary revenues and estimated financial performance for Bang ...
Impending tariffs cast a shadow on TV market development As worries spring up in the market about whether the 25% tariff arising from the US-China...
1Q 2019 worldwide semi equipment billings drop 19% YoY worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings for the first quarter of...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Experts weigh in on China’s possible restriction of rare earths... Following China’s hint that they may be considering cutting production and choking off...
AMD, Samsung forge strategic partnership AMD and Samsung Electronics Co. have agreed to a multi-year strategic partnership in ultra-low...
Infinite Electronics opens second plant in Texas Infinite Electronics Inc. has opened its second facility in Lewisville, Texas, directly next...
Intel expands in New Mexico, adds jobs Intel’s Sandoval County manufacturing plant will boost its employee base in the coming...
NEVS acquires auto technology company Protean Electric National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which earlier this year became a subsidiary of...
Smartphone giants breaking into the TWS bluetooth earbud market According to TrendForce 's latest report, the release of Bluetooth 5.0, which solved the...
LG cuts ribbon on $360M home appliance factory In Tennessee LG Electronics has inaugurated its new million-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, where the company is now producing its washing machines for the U.S. market.
Nano Dimension & Harris to develop hardware that will fly on the ISS Nano Dimension say it has received a grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority...
Revenues for NAND flash brands 1Q fall by 23.8% QoQ DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, says that besides the effects from the traditional offseason 1Q this year, the weakening demand in 4Q18 has pushed smartphone and server OEMs to begin adjusting their inventories.
North American PCB sales & orders continue to outpace 2018 The IPC reports that year-over-year growth in April was positive for sales and...
YASA's electric motor powers Ferrari’s production supercar YASA, a manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, announces that a YASA electric...
Volvo invests in Finnish VR/XR company Together with Varjo, a technology start-up from Finland that specialises in high-end...
Omron with new leadership in EMEA Seigo Kinugawa has been appointed as the new CEO of its Industrial Automation Business...
Aurora picks up Blackmore in first major acquisition Self-driving tech start-up Aurora is buying Montana-based lidar company Blackmore Sensors ...
Huawei files motion aimed at speeding up case against the U.S. In a motion filed this week, Huawei is seeking summary judgment as part of the process...
SoftBank Corp. selects Nokia for 5G Finnish Nokia announces that the company has been selected as a primary partner to offer 5G...
Oceanvolt looking for investments to scale up production Finnish electric motor manufacturer Oceanvolt is launching a crowdfunding...
Zollner adds muscles to its management board Since the 1st of April, 2019, Markus Aschenbrenner has been a new force in the Zollner Group...
VARTA AG buys back its consumer batteries business Battery manufacturer VARTA AG has signed an agreement to acquire the Europe-based...
Stadler Rail unveils new train facility in Utah Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has opened its new North American train...Load more news
Related news