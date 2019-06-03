© otnaydur dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 03, 2019
AMD, Samsung forge strategic partnership
AMD and Samsung Electronics Co. have agreed to a multi-year strategic partnership in ultra-low power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on AMD Radeon graphics technologies.
According to a press release distributed by AMD, the partnership calls for AMD to license custom graphics IP based on the recently announced, highly scalable RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use in mobile devices and other products that complement AMD product offerings. Samsung will pay AMD technology license fees and royalties. “As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow’s mobile applications," said Inyup Kang, president of Samsung Electronics’ S.LSI Business. "We look forward to working with AMD to accelerate innovations in mobile graphics technologies that will help take future mobile computing to the next level.” “Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem.”
