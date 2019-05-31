© Ferrari

YASA's electric motor powers Ferrari’s production supercar

YASA, a manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, announces that a YASA electric motor powers Ferrari’s first hybrid series production sports car, the SF90 Stradale.

YASA have been working closely with Ferrari over the past two and a half years, developing a custom version of its electric motor that meets Ferrari’s demanding performance specifications. The SF90 Stradale was officially launched by Ferrari on 29 May in Maranello, Italy, a press release reads. YASA’s axial-flux electric motor designs are well suited to both hybrid and pure electric vehicle applications. The custom YASA motor in the SF90 Stradale is compact with a power density of 14kW/kg, allowing Ferrari to deliver high vehicle performance whilst reducing vehicle weight. The motors will be manufactured in YASA’s production facility in Oxford, UK. “We’re delighted to announce Ferrari as a YASA customer and for Ferrari’s first ever hybrid series production car – the SF90 Stradale – to be powered by a YASA electric motor. We’ve worked closely with Ferrari over the past two and a half years to develop a custom solution that meets their unique performance requirements, aided by the fact that our companies both share the same passion for innovation and the same unwavering commitment to excellence. Through this long-term collaboration, we are helping to set the bar for high-performance electric driving experiences,” says Chris Harris, YASA’s CEO in the release.