© olivier26 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 30, 2019
Omron with new leadership in EMEA
Seigo Kinugawa has been appointed as the new CEO of its Industrial Automation Business in EMEA, following the retirement of Hiroyuki Usui.
Next to his role as CEO of Omron’s Industrial Automation Business in EMEA, Mr. Kinugawa also holds the position of Managing Executive Officer at Omron Corporation. He is based in the European Headquarters of Omron Europe in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, and reports to Mr. Miyanaga, the President of the Industrial Automation Company of Omron Corporation. “We are very pleased to see Mr. Kinugawa take on this new role following his extensive contribution to the company’s success, especially in the area of robotics,” states Harold Kapp, Head of Human Resources at OMRON EMEA. “As an example, he initiated our co-operation with Techman on collaborative robots, as Senior General Manager of the Robotics Business Project,” Kapp concludes. “I am very honoured with the responsibility, and excited to take on this role in Europe, especially in this period of rapid innovation and change,” Seigo Kinugawa comments. “Responding to social needs through innovation is our raison d'être since our foundation in 1933. We bring innovation to manufacturing, by materializing our “innovative-Automation!” concept, to benefit the society. In the past two years, we have increased the number of employees in sales and services by 10% and opened new proof-of-concept innovation labs across Europe. With these local resources, we can jointly co-create solutions with our customers, to meet their needs especially in the automotive, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. We are ready to respond to the changing challenges of society, both because of our legacy and mission, as well as our recent leaps in innovation through our Sensing & Control + THINK technologies."
Volvo invests in Finnish VR/XR company Together with Varjo, a technology start-up from Finland that specialises in high-end...
Omron with new leadership in EMEA Seigo Kinugawa has been appointed as the new CEO of its Industrial Automation Business...
Aurora picks up Blackmore in first major acquisition Self-driving tech start-up Aurora is buying Montana-based lidar company Blackmore Sensors ...
Huawei files motion aimed at speeding up case against the U.S. In a motion filed this week, Huawei is seeking summary judgment as part of the process...
SoftBank Corp. selects Nokia for 5G Finnish Nokia announces that the company has been selected as a primary partner to offer 5G...
Oceanvolt looking for investments to scale up production Finnish electric motor manufacturer Oceanvolt is launching a crowdfunding...
Zollner adds muscles to its management board Since the 1st of April, 2019, Markus Aschenbrenner has been a new force in the Zollner Group...
VARTA AG buys back its consumer batteries business Battery manufacturer VARTA AG has signed an agreement to acquire the Europe-based...
Stadler Rail unveils new train facility in Utah Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has opened its new North American train...
Ultralife acquires Southwest Electronic Energy Corporation Ultralife has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Southwest Electronic Energy...
Saft to cut dozens of jobs at FL plant Saft America Inc., manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, has confirmed it will cut 63 jobs at...
The dominoes keep falling – Flex halts shipments to Huawei EMS provider Flex, formerly Flextronics, has reportedly halted production at its China...
HANZA signs three-year deal with ABB Swedish manufacturing partner, HANZA Holding AB, has signed an agreement with ABB...
DRAM quotes continue to fall in 2Q According to the latest investigations by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, DRAM prices have faced mounting pressure to trend down in 1Q, the traditional offseason.
Schweizer receives Nadcap accreditation Schweizer announces that it has received Nadcap accreditation for electronics for its...
Universal Robots eyes Malaysia’sindustry 4.0 potential Denmark-based Universal Robots, a provider of cobots, has identified Malaysia as a key...
TQ and Franka Emika expand cooperation Technology company TQ and Franka Emika, a developer of lightweight robots, are...
Hungarian EMS provider invests in new Essemtec equipment Hungary’s largest EMS provider, Videoton, has invested in the Essemtec Spider to satisfy the...
Plexus opens expanded Darmstadt - doubling capacity Plexus opens its expanded design center in Darmstadt today, doubling its engineering...
ebm-papst adds second NA plant ebm-papst has moved into a building in Johnson City, Tennessee, and will start serial...
LASER COMPONENTS sets up for the future in the U.S. LASER COMPONENTS recently broke ground on the company’s new 26,000 sq. ft. building in...
Saft extends China plant with new rail battery assembly line On May 17 Saft celebrated the inauguration of a new assembly line for MRX and MSX rail battery...
Ventec's quality management system at German facility re-certified Ventec International Group announces that it has again achieved ISO 9001:2015...
Umicore to acquire cobalt refinery operations in Finland Umicore has reached an agreement to acquire Freeport Cobalt’s cobalt refining and cathode precursor activities in Kokkola, Finland.Load more news