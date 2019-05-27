© TQ Group Electronics Production | May 27, 2019
TQ and Franka Emika expand cooperation
Technology company TQ and Franka Emika, a developer of lightweight robots, are expanding their cooperation in the production and sale of collaborative robots - so-called Cobots - as well as complete industrial solutions.
At its location in Durach in the Allgäu region of Germany, TQ has been the "Panda-Manufacturer" for some time now, assembling the Panda. Under this new extended cooperation, TQ and its new business division TQ Franka Solution Center (TQ-FSC) will act as official and certified reseller, solution and training partner for the Franka Emika Panda. "Thanks to our experience in manufacturing the panda and our close cooperation with Franka Emika, TQ is able to develop perfectly coordinated complete solutions for the panda," says Sören Brüchmann, Division Manager of the TQ Franka Solution Center, in a press release. "We are pleased to continue the success story of Franka Emika and TQ with this new chapter".
