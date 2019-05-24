© ebm papst Electronics Production | May 24, 2019
ebm-papst adds second NA plant
ebm-papst has moved into a building in Johnson City, Tennessee, and will start serial production of fans for refrigeration, air conditioning and ventilation applications in September.
Additionally, the company has purchased 30 acres in an industrial park near Johnson City, where expansion plans call for an investment of approximately USD 37 million and employ up to 200 people. Mark Shiring, president of ebm-papst U.S. said, "Johnson City offers us an excellent infrastructure and very good development opportunities. We are therefore very pleased to be able to start production at our second US site shortly. As an innovation leader, especially for energy-efficient fan solutions, we see great potential for further growth in North America. For us, the new location is an excellent complement to our headquarters in Farmington." ebm-papst has been developing, producing and selling fans and motors for the North American market from its Farmington, Connecticut headquarters since 1980, with more than 300 employees. The company offers products for refrigeration, air conditioning and ventilation applications, as well as a competence center for sheet metal fabrication. President and CEO Stefan Brandl said, "With our additional location in Johnson City, we are increasing our activities on the U.S. market in line with our internationalization strategy ‘local for local’. I am very optimistic that we will achieve our goals with our entire American team and that we will be able to further expand our market position."
