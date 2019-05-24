© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 24, 2019
Saft extends China plant with new rail battery assembly line
On May 17 Saft celebrated the inauguration of a new assembly line for MRX and MSX rail battery cells at its Zhuhai facility in China.
The new line is, according to the company itself, its most important development in Asia since the Zhuhai facility moved to the current 12,000 square metre site, it has a maximum production capacity of 19 megampere-hour (MAh)/year. The company says that the expanded MRX and MSX assembly line will meet the growing demand for reliable, high-performance onboard battery systems to support rolling stock projects in Asia, currently the world’s largest market. “The further development of railway networks is critical for Asia’s economic growth. Saft is supporting this with the expansion of our Zhuhai facilities to provide safe and reliable onboard batteries based on proven technology and tailored to suit the local market,” says Hervé Amossé, Executive Vice President of Saft’s Transportation, Telecom & Grid (TTG) division, in a press release. Saft MRX and MSX battery systems provide onboard backup power to support passenger safety, comfort and train start-up systems if the main power supply is interrupted. MSX batteries are also used for diesel engine starting. Recent Saft rail projects in Asia Saft is delivering over 400 MSX battery systems for 130 new trains destined for Lines 5, 8 and 9 of the Chengdu Metro as part of a multi-million-dollar, two-year contract for CRRC, the Chinese rolling stock manufacturer. In 2018, Saft was awarded a contract by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen to supply MSX battery systems for the new metro trains being built for the Changzhou Rail Transit Line 1 project. The battery systems will provide emergency backup power as well as traction power for short distances.
