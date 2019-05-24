© Ventec

Ventec's quality management system at German facility re-certified

Ventec International Group announces that it has again achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System at its German facility, following an audit by an external certifying authority.

"I am very pleased to receive this re-certification only three years after the first certification - and without any instances of non-conformity," said Frank Lorentz, Internal General Manager. "It recognizes our entire team's hard work and the success of our quality strategy for the benefit of all our customers." ISO 9001:2015 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Ventec's facility in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany first achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2016, which, supplements the company's main manufacturing site certifications of AS9100 Rev D for aerospace and IATF 16949:2016 for automotive certifications, and offers customers the highest possible quality standards through a fully controlled global supply chain. "Ventec maintains robust quality management systems in all its facilities around the world, ensuring that all our customers receive reliable, consistent, good quality products and services from us through our fully controlled global supply chain," said Mark Goodwin, COO Europe & Americas.