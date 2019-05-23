© MD ELEKTRONIK Electronics Production | May 23, 2019
MD ELEKTRONIK breaks ground on new location in Bulgaria
The production network of Germany's MD ELEKTRONIK will grow by an additional location in Vratsa, Bulgaria. Thus, the automotive supplier is going to strengthen its presence within Europe.
With the traditional groundbreaking, MD ELEKTRONIK celebrated the symbolic start of construction of the new location back in April 2019. In the months to come, the plant is going to be established with a production and logistics area of 10,000 square metres. Data cables and electronic components for numerous car manufacturers and system suppliers will be manufactured here in the future, the company says in a press release. In addition to the location in Bulgaria, the MD ELEKTRONIK production network consists of the lead production plant in the Czech Republic as well as plants in China and Mexico.
Congress moves to help rural wireless carriers in face of Huawei ban A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation this week to provide about USD...
FTC rules against Qualcomm, prompting appeal The Federal Trade Commission issued a ruling against Qualcomm yesterday, following...
MD ELEKTRONIK breaks ground on new location in Bulgaria The production network of Germany's MD ELEKTRONIK will grow by an additional location in...
Honda confirms - will cease production at Swindon plant in 2021 On May 13, Honda of the UK Manufacturing informed employees that plans to close...
Sponsored content by Viscom AGAward-winning dual-track system S3088 DT now available With the S3088 DT, Viscom AG has expanded its broad range of inspection systems for the electronics industry by adding an especially versatile, compact machine for dual-track operation. Following the successful launch at...
Panasonic ramps up smart factory solutions business in India Panasonic has announced its plans to ramp up its smart factory solutions business in...
Scanfil acquires German EMS provider Finnish EMS provider, Scanfil, says that it has signed an agreement with owners of German contract manufacturer HASEC-Elektronik GmbH to acquire the entire shareholding of HASEC.
Zollner Elektronik expands with second facility in Silicon Valley Part of Zollner Electronics’ strategy for the future is to expand its technological...
Isola signs lease on Chandler quick turn facility Material sciences company Isola says that it has finalised the deal for its new quick turn facility in...
IEC Electronics wins major defense contract New York's IEC Electronics Corp. has been awarded a multi-year contract, valued at more than...
ERNI readies for new Virginia facility and campus ERNI has broken ground on the previously announced plans to build a state-of-the-art...
ABS, Robert Bosch Battery Systems ink deal American Battery Solutions Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire manufacturing and...
Intel snags quarterly semi supplier top ranking from Samsung Intel replaced Samsung as the number one quarterly semiconductor supplier in 4Q18...
NA semi equipment industry posts April 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.91...
Blackstone Resources enters strategic alliance in lithium Blackstone Resources AG says that its subsidiary Blackstone Resources Chile SpA, Santiago...
HMS Industrial Networks increases capacity with Europlacer Sweden-based industrial communication company continues to set the pace in the...
Leoni appoints Ingrid Jägering as CFO Leoni announces that the company has appointed Ingrid Jägering as Chief Financial...
Trump Admin issues temp exception to Huawei ban In a slight walk-back that gives U.S. companies time to adjust, the Trump Administration today...
Ford: 7,000 jobs to be cut globally, 800 in U.S. Ford Motor is cutting approximately 10% of its global salaried staff as part of a...
BASF to expand capacity for engineering plastics and TPU BASF to address trends such as electrification of cars and miniaturisation of electronic...
Germany gets another battery production facility Automotive supplier Dräxlmaier has started production of the battery system for the Porsche...
NI, OPAL-RT collaborating on HIL sim testing NI and OPAL-RT have signed a strategic agreement to develop hardware-in-the-loop (HIL)...
VI-grade, Multimatic partner on driving sim center VI-grade and Multimatic plan to unveil an advanced vehicle development and driving...
Altus to open new applications facility UK-based capital equipment supplier, Altus Group, says that it will complete its expansion...
Protolabs marks 20 years with MN grand opening Protolabs Inc. is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with the grand opening of its advanced...Load more news