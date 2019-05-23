© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Isola signs lease on Chandler quick turn facility

Material sciences company Isola says that it has finalised the deal for its new quick turn facility in Chandler, Arizona.

The new manufacturing site will house three presses - two hot oil and one cold. Each press will have ten openings and be able to handle a 50x56 maximum plate size. The facility will have a fully automated lay-up line and two fully automated finishing lines, the company states in a short update. Isola's corporate headquarters will move to the QTA facility in October of this year. Its Research and Development team will follow in November.