IEC Electronics wins major defense contract

New York's IEC Electronics Corp. has been awarded a multi-year contract, valued at more than USD 50 million, from a tier 2 U.S. DoD contractor.

The award expands IEC’s participation with a program it has supported for several years from a single service line to the entire outsourcing of a program associated with secured communications equipment for U.S. aircraft, ground vehicles and surface warships, the company said in a press release. IEC Electronics President and CEO Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum said, “This contract win is an exciting development for IEC because we believe it demonstrates this leading defense contractor’s continued confidence in our capabilities and dependability as a full-service electronics manufacturer for life-saving, mission critical programs. We have deliberately focused on enhancing our technical capabilites to position IEC as a distinguished, vertically integrated manufacturing partner who has the ability to serve as a seamless extension of our customers’ supply chain, including the ability to fulfill their entire life-cycle outsourcing needs. We believe the award of this contract for this innovative military communications product is validation of our ability to meet and exceed our customer’s expectations. We’re energized by the opportunities we’re seeing in the marketplace both in terms of expanding our work with existing customers and winning new customers and believe we remain on track to drive continued growth and profitability as we move through the balance of 2019 and beyond.” IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, New York, with operations in Rochester, New York and Albuquerque, New Mexico.