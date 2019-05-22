© ERNI

ERNI readies for new Virginia facility and campus

ERNI has broken ground on the previously announced plans to build a state-of-the-art production and distribution facility in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

The new Waterford Business Park facility and 11-acre campus, to be built out over the next five years, will serve as home to ERNI Virginia production and U.S. headquarters for the supplier and is scheduled to open in December, according to a company press release. The addition will include workforce training and is designed to significantly increase ERNI’s U.S. based manufacturing presence, enabling the company to produce electronic connectors for U.S. and global customers. Also included in the expansion are the addition of more than 100 jobs in the next year. “With its new facility in Virginia, the ERNI Group will significantly increase its local and global production resources to address the market demand,” stated Rudolf Hausladen, CEO of the ERNI Group.” Our decision and investment are part of several measures globally to further strengthen our worldwide supply capabilities. ERNI GmBH is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and manufactures high-performance electrical connectors, enclosures, and cable assemblies for multiple industries including automotive, medical, and industrial automation.