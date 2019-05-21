© Draexlmaier

Germany gets another battery production facility

Automotive supplier Dräxlmaier has started production of the battery system for the Porsche Taycan at its new site in Sachsenheim near Stuttgart, Germany.

Dräxlmaier Group will start series production of a 800 volt battery system for the purely electrically operated Porsche Taycan in Sachsenheim near Stuttgart. For that purpose, Dräxlmaier has set up highly automated production in an area of more than 10,000 square meters, a press release states. "The mobility of the future is one of the greatest challenges of our time. The automobile industry is going through historical technological change and electro-mobility is an important megatrend”, said the Chief Technology Officer of the Dräxlmaier Group, Dr. Martin Gall. The new, highly automated production units have been set up there over the last few months, with the manufactured battery system destined to supply the first purely electrically operated Porsche with E-power. Besides a new battery production, a development department has also been set up at the Dräxlmaier site in Sachsenheim, the release continues.