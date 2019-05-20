© Opal RT Technologies

NI, OPAL-RT collaborating on HIL sim testing

NI and OPAL-RT have signed a strategic agreement to develop hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation technologies for the automotive market, with a focus on testing electric vehicles.

The agreement calls for NI and OPAL-RT to deliver FPGA-based solutions that combine NI's flexible and open test platform with OPAL-RT's expertise in high-fidelity power electronics modeling and deployment. NI and OPAL-RT's combined technologies are designed to help customers increase productivity and drive rapid innovation through an efficient workflow built on an open and customizable platform. "Through this strategic partnership, we will strive to solidify the workflow for test departments to validate today's EV powertrain while we deliver a flexible approach to meet the rapidly changing and high-performance needs of the future," said Chad Chesney, vice president and general manager of the NI Transportation Business. "We believe our combined strengths can provide customers with an innovative test solution that enhances their flexibility and helps them build advanced test competencies on a common platform to generate a competitive advantage for their organizations." Jean Belanger, CTO and CEO of OPAL-RT, said, "We are very pleased to announce this strategic partnership with NI. We believe this collaboration enables us to develop an end-to-end solution covering the full HIL automotive spectrum, and it offers our clients an economical, modular and scalable solution. The partnership facilitates the development of FPGA-based electrical solvers on popular NI hardware platforms, such as PXI and CompactRIO, which enables us to maintain our focus on cutting-edge HIL technologies." NI (National Instruments) is headquartered in Texas, with offices in more than 50 countries. OPAL-RT Technologies is headquartered in Québec, Canada, with locations around the world.