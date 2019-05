© The White House

While the notice about the executive order , or the order itself, does not mention any specific companies, it does pave the way for a ban on doing business with China’s Huawei As previously reported , the Chinese company been accused and charged with stealing confidential information from other companies in the US. President Tump said he is issuing the Executive Order declaring a national emergency in order to “deal with the threat posed by the unrestricted acquisition or use in the United States of information and communications technology or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign adversaries.” in the statement to congress, Trump states that foreign adversaries are increasingly “creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in information and communications technology and services” in order to commit malicious cyber-enabled actions, including economic and industrial espionage against the United States and its people. With the executive order the US president aims to prohibit certain transactions involving information and communications technology or services that could pose a threat to the country and its companies. Specifically the order prohibits transactions involving technology or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied, by persons owned by, controlled by a foreign adversary.