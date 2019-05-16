© Electrolube

Electrolube expands USA operation

Electrolube has appointed David Burns as new Business Development Manager for Electrolube’s North American operation, HK Wentworth USA Inc.

The appointment complements Electrolube’s strategic objectives to expand further into the US market at a time of considerable growth within the company. As Business Development Manager, David will be responsible for actively generating new customer relationships across the North Central/North Eastern area of the USA alongside Electrolube’s USA Business Manager, Randi Gates. David’s career started in the heavy plate fabrication and precision machining industries, working for several small to medium sized companies holding positions such as Plant Manager, General Manager and VP of Sales. David also ran his own company for several years and has spent the last 15 years at senior management level in the chemical and adhesives industries, working for companies such as Franklin Adhesives, Ashland Chemical, Cytec, Evonik Release coatings and HB Fuller. In his new role, David will be developing Electrolube’s North American customer base and increasing the company’s market share in the sale of Conformal Coatings, Thermal Management Solutions, Encapsulation Resins, Contact Lubricants, Cleaning solutions and Service and Maintenance Aids. Commenting on David’s appointment, Ron Jakeman, Electrolube’s Managing Director, said, “David brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the US customer base, which complements our objectives extremely well as we move forwards to expand Electrolube’s brand presence and vast range of specialist electro-chemical products in North America. The US market represents a wealth of opportunities for us and we plan to fully optimize these.”