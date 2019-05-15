© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | May 15, 2019
Silicon reclaim wafer market logs second year of strong growth
Logging a second consecutive year of strong growth, the silicon wafer reclaim market surged 19% to USD 603 million in 2018 on the strength of a record number of reclaimed wafers processed, SEMI reports.
Growth, however, is forecast to taper off with the market expanding to USD 633 million by 2021. The 2018 total is well below the USD 703 million market high set in 2007. While Japan-based suppliers continued to dominate the reclaim market by maintaining the largest portion of large-diameter (200mm and 300mm) reclaim capacity, the region's global capacity share of large-diameter wafers declined 2% to 53% in 2018. Reclaim suppliers based in Asia Pacific increased their global large-diameter capacity share to 31%, up from 30% in 2017, while companies based in Europe and North America maintained their relative capacity share of 16%. Global large-diameter wafer reclaim capacity increased 3% in 2018. SEMI tracks a growing list of reclaim suppliers, now numbering 22. Nine are based in Japan, seven in Asia Pacific, and six in North America and Europe. The 2018 report now includes Advanced Silicon Technology, a Chinese supplier of 200mm silicon reclaim. Advanced Energy Technology Solution, a supplier of 300mm silicon reclaim in Korea, was added in 2017. The recently published Silicon Reclaim Wafer Characterization Summary provides 2018 details, including regional reclaim pricing and capacity, on reclaimed silicon wafers in the global semiconductor market and a forecast to 2021. The SEMI report covers seven regions including North America, Japan, Europe, Korea, Taiwan, China, and Rest of World (ROW). Market estimates for reclaim wafers include the semiconductor equipment and IC manufacturing segments.
The silicon wafer reclaim market increased 18% to USD 510 million in 2017, as SEMI previously reported.
