© Continental

Continental making progress on its new HQ

Continental has laid the foundation stone for its new company headquarters in Hanover.

“The automotive industry is undergoing the biggest change it has experienced since its inception, and we are doing our bit to shape this change. In doing so, we are undergoing our own change,” says CEO Dr. Elmar Degenhart at the ceremony. The new company headquarters will contain enough space for 1’250 employees, with reserve space available for increasing capacity to 1’600 at some point in the future. The company site will comprise multiple buildings distributed across two campuses to the north and south of Hans-Böckler-Allee, close to the Pferdeturm. Construction of the basic structure for the new, global headquarters began back in March 2019, and the first few basement walls are already in place. Completion of the basic structure is to be celebrated at a topping-out ceremony scheduled for late 2019 / early 2020, while final completion of the entire building is scheduled to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Continental in 2021.