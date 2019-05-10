© Continental Electronics Production | May 10, 2019
Continental making progress on its new HQ
Continental has laid the foundation stone for its new company headquarters in Hanover.
“The automotive industry is undergoing the biggest change it has experienced since its inception, and we are doing our bit to shape this change. In doing so, we are undergoing our own change,” says CEO Dr. Elmar Degenhart at the ceremony. The new company headquarters will contain enough space for 1’250 employees, with reserve space available for increasing capacity to 1’600 at some point in the future. The company site will comprise multiple buildings distributed across two campuses to the north and south of Hans-Böckler-Allee, close to the Pferdeturm. Construction of the basic structure for the new, global headquarters began back in March 2019, and the first few basement walls are already in place. Completion of the basic structure is to be celebrated at a topping-out ceremony scheduled for late 2019 / early 2020, while final completion of the entire building is scheduled to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Continental in 2021.
AirBorn Inc. injecting cash, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc., a manufacturer of mission critical electronics, in partnership with Pennsylvania...
Saab announces new US advanced manufacturing site Swedish defence and security company Saab announces a new site for advanced...
Continental making progress on its new HQ Continental has laid the foundation stone for its new company headquarters in...
Lithium Australia forms alliance with Chinese battery producer Lithium Australia has signed a letter of intent with Chinese battery producer DLG Battery...
An escalation of trade war does not help The German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA), says that the increase...
Groundbreaking for new EDAG development centre Germany-based independent development service provider EDAG will concentrate development resources in a new EDAG building on the Frankfurter Ring in Munich (Germany).
Universal Display establishes UDC Ventures Universal Display Corporation announced it has formed UDC Ventures as its corporate...
GM in talks with Workhorse Group for Lordstown Complex Talks are officially underway between General Motors Co. and Workhorse Group Inc. to sell...
Latest GM investment means 450 more jobs for OH General Motors Co. announced today that it’s making a USD 700 million investment to three...
CK Holdings completes acquisition of Magneti Marelli from FCA CK Holdings, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei, has completed its previously...
512GB SSDs' price-per-GB to hit an all-time low by year end According to research by DRAMeXchange , a division of TrendForce, the NAND flash...
Schaeffler acquires XTRONIC GmbH Schaeffler AG, acting via its subsidiary Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, has...
Li-ion battery group Farasis to set up battery factory in Germany Global battery manufacturer Farasis Energy Inc. announced its intent to set up a battery cell...
Polestar establishes new UK R&D facility Polestar says it has significantly expanded its research and development capacity with the...
Senator Murkowski intros mineral supply chain legislation Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation to secure...
Mitsubishi Electric picks up equity stake in robotics startup Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has taken an equity stake in Boston-based Realtime Robotics...
Tesla: shortage of EV battery minerals on the horizon Citing under-investment in the mining sector, Tesla Inc. said last week that it expects global...
1Q19 registers the 4th largest sequential IC market decline From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered an IC market decline of ≥10%.
IMI records revenues of $323M in 1Q19 Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) opened the year with first quarter consolidated revenues...
Cree to pump USD 1 billion into silicon carbide capacity North Carolina-based Cree Inc. has announced plans to invest USD 1 billion into the expansion of a state-of-the-art, automated 200 mm silicon carbide fabrication facility and materials mega factory at its Durham campus.
Top 3 China panel suppliers surpass 40% in 1Q market share According to the TV panel shipment report for 1Q19 by WitsView, a division of...
Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the City of Cologne The order from the City of Cologne includes ten semistationary speed monitoring...
TTM Technologies recorded a loss in 1Q19 Costa Mesa, California-based PCB and RF components manufacturer, TTM...
Intermolecular to be acquired by Merck KGaA Intermolecular has signed a definitive agreement under which a wholly owned subsidiary...Load more news
Related news