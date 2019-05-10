© EDAG Electronics Production | May 10, 2019
Groundbreaking for new EDAG development centre
Germany-based independent development service provider EDAG will concentrate development resources in a new EDAG building on the Frankfurter Ring in Munich (Germany).
In the summer of 2021, 600 EDAG engineers will move to the new building. With more than 1,000 employees, Munich is one of the world's largest locations in the EDAG Group. "With the new facility in Munich, we can offer our customers all-round local engineering service capacities in the area of the development of complete vehicles, production plants and electrics/electronics. Investment at the Munich location is a sign of the continuous development of the group," explains Holger Merz, the COO the EDAG Group, explains in a press release. EDAG has firmly established itself in the automotive sector as one of the world's leading engineering service providers. The company has had premises in the Bavarian capital since 1970 and has continuously expanded its competences and capacities over the past decades. The EDAG Group's plans for the near future also include the continuing growth of the Munich site. For instance, EDAG recently inaugurated a new location in Unterschleissheim for its brand EDAG-BFFT Electronics.
f.l.t.r. Thomas Grünwald, Bernhard Harlander, David Schnegg (all from company Harlander, construction management), Mihael Lackovic‘ (EDAG, Head of FM), Holger Merz (EDAG, COO), Thomas Vennemann (Property company), Jürgen Trixl (bergwerk, architect), Manfred Kronbichler (Pfeiffer Baugesellschaft, management)
f.l.t.r. Thomas Grünwald, Bernhard Harlander, David Schnegg (all from company Harlander, construction management), Mihael Lackovic‘ (EDAG, Head of FM), Holger Merz (EDAG, COO), Thomas Vennemann (Property company), Jürgen Trixl (bergwerk, architect), Manfred Kronbichler (Pfeiffer Baugesellschaft, management)
AirBorn Inc. injecting cash, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc., a manufacturer of mission critical electronics, in partnership with Pennsylvania...
Saab announces new US advanced manufacturing site Swedish defence and security company Saab announces a new site for advanced...
Continental making progress on its new HQ Continental has laid the foundation stone for its new company headquarters in...
Lithium Australia forms alliance with Chinese battery producer Lithium Australia has signed a letter of intent with Chinese battery producer DLG Battery...
An escalation of trade war does not help The German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA), says that the increase...
Groundbreaking for new EDAG development centre Germany-based independent development service provider EDAG will concentrate development resources in a new EDAG building on the Frankfurter Ring in Munich (Germany).
Universal Display establishes UDC Ventures Universal Display Corporation announced it has formed UDC Ventures as its corporate...
GM in talks with Workhorse Group for Lordstown Complex Talks are officially underway between General Motors Co. and Workhorse Group Inc. to sell...
Latest GM investment means 450 more jobs for OH General Motors Co. announced today that it’s making a USD 700 million investment to three...
CK Holdings completes acquisition of Magneti Marelli from FCA CK Holdings, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei, has completed its previously...
512GB SSDs' price-per-GB to hit an all-time low by year end According to research by DRAMeXchange , a division of TrendForce, the NAND flash...
Schaeffler acquires XTRONIC GmbH Schaeffler AG, acting via its subsidiary Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, has...
Li-ion battery group Farasis to set up battery factory in Germany Global battery manufacturer Farasis Energy Inc. announced its intent to set up a battery cell...
Polestar establishes new UK R&D facility Polestar says it has significantly expanded its research and development capacity with the...
Senator Murkowski intros mineral supply chain legislation Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation to secure...
Mitsubishi Electric picks up equity stake in robotics startup Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has taken an equity stake in Boston-based Realtime Robotics...
Tesla: shortage of EV battery minerals on the horizon Citing under-investment in the mining sector, Tesla Inc. said last week that it expects global...
1Q19 registers the 4th largest sequential IC market decline From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered an IC market decline of ≥10%.
IMI records revenues of $323M in 1Q19 Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) opened the year with first quarter consolidated revenues...
Cree to pump USD 1 billion into silicon carbide capacity North Carolina-based Cree Inc. has announced plans to invest USD 1 billion into the expansion of a state-of-the-art, automated 200 mm silicon carbide fabrication facility and materials mega factory at its Durham campus.
Top 3 China panel suppliers surpass 40% in 1Q market share According to the TV panel shipment report for 1Q19 by WitsView, a division of...
Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the City of Cologne The order from the City of Cologne includes ten semistationary speed monitoring...
TTM Technologies recorded a loss in 1Q19 Costa Mesa, California-based PCB and RF components manufacturer, TTM...
Intermolecular to be acquired by Merck KGaA Intermolecular has signed a definitive agreement under which a wholly owned subsidiary...Load more news