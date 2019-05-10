© EDAG

Groundbreaking for new EDAG development centre

Germany-based independent development service provider EDAG will concentrate development resources in a new EDAG building on the Frankfurter Ring in Munich (Germany).

In the summer of 2021, 600 EDAG engineers will move to the new building. With more than 1,000 employees, Munich is one of the world's largest locations in the EDAG Group. "With the new facility in Munich, we can offer our customers all-round local engineering service capacities in the area of the development of complete vehicles, production plants and electrics/electronics. Investment at the Munich location is a sign of the continuous development of the group," explains Holger Merz, the COO the EDAG Group, explains in a press release. EDAG has firmly established itself in the automotive sector as one of the world's leading engineering service providers. The company has had premises in the Bavarian capital since 1970 and has continuously expanded its competences and capacities over the past decades. The EDAG Group's plans for the near future also include the continuing growth of the Munich site. For instance, EDAG recently inaugurated a new location in Unterschleissheim for its brand EDAG-BFFT Electronics. f.l.t.r. Thomas Grünwald, Bernhard Harlander, David Schnegg (all from company Harlander, construction management), Mihael Lackovic‘ (EDAG, Head of FM), Holger Merz (EDAG, COO), Thomas Vennemann (Property company), Jürgen Trixl (bergwerk, architect), Manfred Kronbichler (Pfeiffer Baugesellschaft, management)