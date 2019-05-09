© General Motors

GM in talks with Workhorse Group for Lordstown Complex

Talks are officially underway between General Motors Co. and Workhorse Group Inc. to sell GM’s Lordstown Complex in Lordstown, Ohio. The move has the potential to bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the plant.

If finalized, a new entity, affiliated with Workhorse and led by Workhorse Founder Steve Burns, will be formed to acquire the plant. Workhorse would hold a minority interest in the new entity, according to a GM press release. In the release, Burns said, "The first vehicle we would plan to build if we were to purchase the Lordstown Complex would be a commercial electric pickup, blending Workhorse's technology with Lordstown's manufacturing expertise." "This potential agreement creates a positive outcome for all parties involved and will help solidify the leadership of Workhorse's role in the EV community," added Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. Since last November, GM has been in discussions with the UAW regarding the impact of changing market conditions on the Lordstown facility. These discussions will include this opportunity. "We remain committed to growing manufacturing jobs in the U.S., including in Ohio, and we see this development as a potential win-win for everyone," said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. "Workhorse has innovative technologies that could help preserve Lordstown's more than 50-year tradition of vehicle assembly work." Upon final agreement with all parties, work could begin immediately to prepare the facility for new production.