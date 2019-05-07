© Jenoptik

Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the City of Cologne

The order from the City of Cologne includes ten semistationary speed monitoring devices with the TraffiStar S350 laser scanner. The order was placed in April of this year. The aim of the city is to increase traffic safety in all city districts.

The semistationary trailer is based on a model that Jenoptik introduced to the Swiss market several years ago. The system was further developed for Germany and equipped with the TraffiStar S350 laser scanner. Housed in a robust container, the measurement technology can be used independently of external power supply thanks to accumulator batteries for about a week at construction sites, accident black spots or traffic-calmed locations, for example. Both directions of travel are monitored simultaneously, day and night. The armor-plated container has a GPS transmitter to locate the trailer and sensors to report vandalism attempts.