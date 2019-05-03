© Harris Corporation

Harris lands major F/A-18 EW system contract

Harris Corporation has secured a USD 212 million contract modification to supply the next production lot of electronic jammers to protect U.S. Navy and foreign military sales F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft against electronic threats. It is the largest order on the program to date.

Under terms of the contract, Harris will manufacture and deliver Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants, with deliveries under the new contract expected to be completed by August 2022. The Harris ALQ-214A(V)4/5 is the key onboard electronic warfare (EW) jamming system for the IDECM program, protecting the aircraft from electronic threats, including sophisticated integrated air defense systems. The award continues Harris’ 21-year partnership with the U.S. Navy and perfect on-time delivery record over the life of the IDECM program. The company has received USD 2 billion in awards to date from the Naval Air Systems Command for AN/ALQ-214 development and production. “Our commitment to continually modernize IDECM has helped to keep naval aviators ahead of emerging threats and out of harm’s way,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “The flawless delivery record to the Navy over the past two decades is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the Harris EW team.” Harris Corp. is a public company founded in 1895 and headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.