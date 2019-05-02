© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

HMS Networks acquires Raster Products B.V.

HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB, located in Halmstad, Sweden, announces that the company has today acquired all shares in Raster Products B.V., located in Dreumel, The Netherlands, from the current owner Raster Beheer B.V., an ICT Group N.V. company.

For several years, Raster Products B.V. has been HMS’ primary distributor of Ewon products in the Netherlands. Raster Products B.V., employs 7 people and is expected to realise a turnover of EUR 2 million in 2019, out of which approximately 80 % is Ewon product sales. HMS will continue the business of Raster Products B.V. and build a foundation for increased HMS sales and marketing activities in the Netherlands, which is expected to be an interesting market for the future. The acquisition will have a limited impact on HMS’ sales and earnings per share in 2019, a press release reads.