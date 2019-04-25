© Lucid Motors Electronics Production | April 25, 2019
Lucid Motors appoints Peter Rawlinson as CEO
The California automaker appoints a new CEO as it moves closer to production of the all-electric Lucid Air sedan
Lucid Motors has appointed Peter Rawlinson as CEO, effective immediately. He will also retain his role as CTO. Since joining Lucid in 2013, Rawlinson has held the position of Chief Technology Officer, being responsible for all design and engineering activities, including Lucid's first car, the all-electric Lucid Air sedan. Prior to Lucid, Rawlinson was Vice President of Vehicle Engineering and Chief Engineer of the Model S at Tesla. "It is an honor to be appointed CEO of Lucid at such an exciting time for the company and the industry. While the convergence of new technologies is reshaping the automobile, the full potential has yet to be realized, inhibiting the pace at which sustainable mobility and energy are adopted. Lucid has the product vision, the core in-house technology, and the depth of talent to realize this potential. Working collaboratively, our outstanding team will create landmark future products, commencing with Lucid Air in 2020," says Rawlinson in a press release Former CEO and Lucid co-founder Sam Weng has retired, having held several key leadership roles throughout his eleven-year tenure with the company. Prior to Lucid, Weng held senior technical and commercial roles at Oracle, Redback Networks and Silicon Valley technology startups. "It has been an unforgettable journey to be part of the company as it evolved from Atieva, the electric battery and powertrain supplier, to Lucid, the California automaker crafting the future of sustainable luxury mobility. I am proud of what the company has achieved, and I am confident that Peter is the right person to lead the company forward," Weng says. Rawlinson takes the helm of Lucid as the company continues to make substantial progress towards the commercialisation of its products. The company has advanced the Lucid Air toward beta vehicle testing, established a vehicle charging network partnership with Electrify America, and is preparing to break ground on Lucid's new manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid's team recently moved into a new 305'000 square-foot headquarters in Silicon Valley, and continues to expand across all areas of the organisation.
Lucid Motors appoints Peter Rawlinson as CEO The California automaker appoints a new CEO as it moves closer to production of the...
discoverIE to acquire Hobart Electronics and Positek discoverIE, a designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics...
Lockheed Martin unveils new F-16 line in South Carolina Lockheed Martin has unveiled its F-16 production line in a newly refurbished hangar in Greenville...
Italy’s Technoprobe to purchase Microfabrica Microelectronics/semiconductor test technology provider Technoprobe has reached an...
Sponsored content by Comarch7 benefits of using FLYING PROBE for ICT and FCT testing A practical showcase of the machine’s fun. Creating a new product usually takes anything from a couple to over a dozen months. The last stage of designing and batch production relies on tests to confirm the quality and...
ON Semiconductor and Globalfoundries strike win-win with sale of New... ON Semiconductor Corporation has agreed to purchase a 300 mm fab in East Fishkill, New...
Continental to expand production of e-mobility components in China Continental is continuing to drive forward the expansion of electric mobility in China. And at...
North American semi equipment industry keep slipping North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.83...
Second TI analog wafer fab coming to Texas Texas Instruments has chosen Richardson, Texas, a Dallas suburb, as the location for a...
Mercury Systems picks up The Athena Group and Syntonic Microwave Massachusetts-based Mercury Systems Inc. has acquired The Athena Group Inc. and Syntonic...
thyssenkrupp breaks ground, will set record at new Innovation and... thyssenkrupp Elevator broke ground on a new innovation and qualification center (IQC) that...
TTM Technologies purchases two Nano Dimension systems Nano Dimension says that PCB manufacturer TTM Technologies has expanded its relationship...
China manufacturers raise capacity, causing stagnation in revenue... 2018 has proven to be a difficult year for many LED manufacturers: the industry as...
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron Norwegian EMS provider Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 50 million...
Apple expands its global recycling programs Apple says that it is expanding its recycling programs and quadrupling the number of...
Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result In the financial statement release back in February 2019, the EMS provider estimated that...
Milan Airports deploy Smiths Detection tech Smiths Detection has received an order to support the upgrade to ECAC Standard 3 explosives...
Car manufacturers turn to electrification to turn the tide in 2019 Global research institute TrendForce asserts in its latest Global Automotive Market...
Sumitomo Chemical, Zymergen forge partnership for renewable... Sumitomo Chemical and Zymergen have signed a multi-year partnership to bring...
Boyd Corp. expands precision converting in India Boyd Corporation announced the expansion of its global presence in South Asia, with the unveiling...
Dana expands support for vehicle manufacturers in China Dana Incorporated says that the company had added five facilities in China since the start...
Schweizer confirms turnover growth of 3.7% for 2018 The Schweizer Group closed the accounts in 2018 with a turnover growth of 3.7% to EUR...
Sono Motors to produce Sion in Sweden German automotive start-up, Sono Motors, announces that their first series production solar...
New Georgia digs for YAMAHA Motor Corporation USA IM... Yamaha Motor Corporation USA's Intelligent Machinery (IM) Division has unveiled its new...Load more news
Related news