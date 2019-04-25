© Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors appoints Peter Rawlinson as CEO

The California automaker appoints a new CEO as it moves closer to production of the all-electric Lucid Air sedan

Lucid Motors has appointed Peter Rawlinson as CEO, effective immediately. He will also retain his role as CTO. Since joining Lucid in 2013, Rawlinson has held the position of Chief Technology Officer, being responsible for all design and engineering activities, including Lucid's first car, the all-electric Lucid Air sedan. Prior to Lucid, Rawlinson was Vice President of Vehicle Engineering and Chief Engineer of the Model S at Tesla. "It is an honor to be appointed CEO of Lucid at such an exciting time for the company and the industry. While the convergence of new technologies is reshaping the automobile, the full potential has yet to be realized, inhibiting the pace at which sustainable mobility and energy are adopted. Lucid has the product vision, the core in-house technology, and the depth of talent to realize this potential. Working collaboratively, our outstanding team will create landmark future products, commencing with Lucid Air in 2020," says Rawlinson in a press release Former CEO and Lucid co-founder Sam Weng has retired, having held several key leadership roles throughout his eleven-year tenure with the company. Prior to Lucid, Weng held senior technical and commercial roles at Oracle, Redback Networks and Silicon Valley technology startups. "It has been an unforgettable journey to be part of the company as it evolved from Atieva, the electric battery and powertrain supplier, to Lucid, the California automaker crafting the future of sustainable luxury mobility. I am proud of what the company has achieved, and I am confident that Peter is the right person to lead the company forward," Weng says. Rawlinson takes the helm of Lucid as the company continues to make substantial progress towards the commercialisation of its products. The company has advanced the Lucid Air toward beta vehicle testing, established a vehicle charging network partnership with Electrify America, and is preparing to break ground on Lucid's new manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid's team recently moved into a new 305'000 square-foot headquarters in Silicon Valley, and continues to expand across all areas of the organisation.