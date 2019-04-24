© vladek dreamstime.com

Italy’s Technoprobe to purchase Microfabrica

Microelectronics/semiconductor test technology provider Technoprobe has reached an agreement to buy Microfabrica Inc., a microscale additive manufacturing company.

The sale is part of Technoprobe's USD 100 million USD 2019-2020 self-funded technological investment plan. Following the close of the sale, Microfabrica will continue to operate independently out of its headquarters in Van Nuys, California. "This acquisition marks a strategic step in our growth plans," said Technoprobe CEO Stefano Felici. "As technological leaders in our fields, joining forces will accelerate both organizations' development efforts, so we can launch a variety of breakthrough products aimed at the SOC and memory market segments. Our plan to further invest in Microfabrica will help the company expand its capabilities and achieve its global market potential."