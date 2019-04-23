© Thyssenkrupp General | April 23, 2019
thyssenkrupp breaks ground, will set record at new Innovation and Qualification Center
thyssenkrupp Elevator broke ground on a new innovation and qualification center (IQC) that will include a 420-ft. elevator tower, the tallest in the U.S. and one of the tallest in the world.
The 18-shaft tower will test new concepts and product pilots, including TWIN, thyssenkrupp’s unique elevator system that features two cabins working independently in one shaft and MULTI, a rope-less and sideways-moving elevator system. The IQC is situated next to SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, and will serve as the company’s new North American headquarters, according to a company press release. Last month, employees started moving into the business headquarters (BHQ) in nearby Pennant Park, and the company also has plans to build a corporate headquarters (CHQ) adjacent to IQC. When complete, the combined build-out will be home to more than 900 full-time employees across three facilities, centralizing many scattered U.S. sites at one location. Both the IQC and CHQ will be built on property owned by the Atlanta Braves Development Company. “thyssenkrupp Elevator is investing USD 300 million in the U.S. over a period of 10-15 years, which is the most significant investment from the thyssenkrupp group. We place a high priority on the North American market, and this investment reflects that. From new product development to renovated manufacturing facilities, and from installation through to the provision of advanced maintenance service solutions, our U.S. teams are becoming highly productive. They’re capable of offering the efficiency our customers expect. The new state-of-the-art facilities in Atlanta are a cornerstone in this investment strategy, and we are very proud to make a home there,” said Peter Walker, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator. thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas is the largest producer of elevators in the Americas, with approximately 15,000 employees based in North and South America and 230 branch and service locations in the U.S., including a LEED Gold-certified manufacturing facility in Middleton, Tennessee.
