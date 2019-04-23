© melpomenem dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 23, 2019
Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result
In the financial statement release back in February 2019, the EMS provider estimated that the group’s full-year revenue and operating profit (EBIT) will be approximately at the same level or somewhat higher than in 2018; but now it looks like the revenue and EBIT will be higher than expected.
The new estimation is that the revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2019 will be higher than the revenue and EBIT for 2018. However, these estimations are provided that there are no major changes in currency exchange rates or in component availability, the company states. In 2018, the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 59.0 million and the operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 8.6 million. Incap says that the estimation was updated as visibility in new customer projects has increased and demand among existing customers continue to be strong.
TTM Technologies purchases two Nano Dimension systems Nano Dimension says that PCB manufacturer TTM Technologies has expanded its relationship...
China manufacturers raise capacity, causing stagnation in revenue... 2018 has proven to be a difficult year for many LED manufacturers: the industry as...
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron Norwegian EMS provider Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 50 million...
Apple expands its global recycling programs Apple says that it is expanding its recycling programs and quadrupling the number of...
Sponsored content by Comarch7 benefits of using FLYING PROBE for ICT and FCT testing A practical showcase of the machine’s fun. Creating a new product usually takes anything from a couple to over a dozen months. The last stage of designing and batch production relies on tests to confirm the quality and...
Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result In the financial statement release back in February 2019, the EMS provider estimated that...
Milan Airports deploy Smiths Detection tech Smiths Detection has received an order to support the upgrade to ECAC Standard 3 explosives...
Car manufacturers turn to electrification to turn the tide in 2019 Global research institute TrendForce asserts in its latest Global Automotive Market...
Sumitomo Chemical, Zymergen forge partnership for renewable... Sumitomo Chemical and Zymergen have signed a multi-year partnership to bring...
Boyd Corp. expands precision converting in India Boyd Corporation announced the expansion of its global presence in South Asia, with the unveiling...
Dana expands support for vehicle manufacturers in China Dana Incorporated says that the company had added five facilities in China since the start...
Schweizer confirms turnover growth of 3.7% for 2018 The Schweizer Group closed the accounts in 2018 with a turnover growth of 3.7% to EUR...
Sono Motors to produce Sion in Sweden German automotive start-up, Sono Motors, announces that their first series production solar...
New Georgia digs for YAMAHA Motor Corporation USA IM... Yamaha Motor Corporation USA's Intelligent Machinery (IM) Division has unveiled its new...
Arkema starts a 30% photocure resin production capacity... Arkema has successfully started up the 30% capacity extension of its photocure advanced liquid...
Aptiv plans to test and develop autonomous vehicles in Shanghai Aptiv is planning to expand its autonomous driving capabilities to the Chinese market with the...
Ulrich Spiesshofer steps down as CEO of ABB The Board of Directors of ABB and its CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer have mutually agreed for him to...
Gou ponders major shift in role at Foxconn Citing the desire to make room for younger talent to ascend the company’s ranks, Foxconn CEO...
‘Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019’ The German car-giant says that China will play a key role in its global transformation and decarbonization program. Thus, this year will see an intensified roll-out of new energy models.
Nidec to acquire OMRON Automotive Electronics Nidec has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Omron...
ABB and Porsche to develop next-gen EV chargers in Japan ABB has teamed up with Porsche Japan to develop a dedicated high-power charger...
Manz: successful production start at Chinese display... Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total...
KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik...
MAHLE included in latest Michigan Strategic Fund boost MAHLE Engine Components USA is among several projects that, in total, are expected to...Load more news
Most Read
- HELLA expands partner network for lighting and electronics in China
- Eaton to supply inverters for battery-electric vehicle
- Sumitomo Chemical, Zymergen forge partnership for renewable specialty materials
- HARMAN to create next-gen infotainment platform for BMW
- EDA industry revenue grows for full year 2018