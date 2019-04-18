© Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corp. expands precision converting in India

Boyd Corporation announced the expansion of its global presence in South Asia, with the unveiling of its latest precision converting facility, in Noida, India. The plant brings engineering and high-speed precision converting capabilities and expands the company’s converting footprint.

The new facility is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified, with high-speed, multi-station rotary and flat-bed converting technologies for mass production of highly complex converted components and quick-turn prototyping to support accelerated new product development and design cycles with short lead times. The facility also features a Class 100K clean room and quality lab for measuring and testing equipment, sensitive material handling, and manufacturing of products with stringent cleanliness requirements, according to a company press release. Boyd CEO Mitch Aiello said, “Responsiveness and adaptability in an everchanging global market differentiates Boyd as a strategic supply partner to many leading OEMs. The Noida converting facility will immediately support mobile electronics, e-mobility and telecommunication markets – all which depend on effective sealing, protection and thermal management solutions to enhance product performance and long-term reliability for the end consumer.” Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Boyd is a global provider of thermal management and environmental sealing solutions. The company operates on three continents, with twenty-seven manufacturing and design centers.