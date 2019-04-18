© sono motors

Sono Motors to produce Sion in Sweden

German automotive start-up, Sono Motors, announces that their first series production solar electric vehicle (SEV) will be manufactured in Sweden – buy no other EV manufacturer NEVS.

The first generation of the Sion will be produced at the former SAAB plant in Trollhättan by National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS). In total, an initial 260’000 vehicles will roll off the production line in Trollhättan over an eight-year period. Production will commence in the second half of 2020. After the ramp-up period, about 43’000 Sion a year will be manufactured in two-shift operations. Production is said to be carried out using one hundred percent renewable energy. “In NEVS, we found the perfect partner for us,” says Thomas Hausch, Chief Operating Officer, Sono Motors, in a press release. “Together, we share a vision of intelligent and resource-conserving mobility. We also value our partner’s specific expertise based on their many years of experience in traditional automobile development and production in combination with proven expertise in the area of electromobility.” The company claims that due to full-surface solar integration, the vehicle battery can be charged with solar energy worth up to 34 kilometers’ range per day in addition to its regular WLTP range of 255 kilometer. For its market launch, the Sion will be rolled out in one single variant version costing EUR 25,500. There are plans afoot to develop other vehicle models based on the vehicle’s platform. Sono Motors says that it has received 9’800 partially paid preorders for the Sion so far.