© Aptiv Electronics Production | April 17, 2019
Aptiv plans to test and develop autonomous vehicles in Shanghai
Aptiv is planning to expand its autonomous driving capabilities to the Chinese market with the establishment of the a new China Autonomous Mobility Center.
The opening of Aptiv's China Autonomous Mobility Center extends Aptiv's autonomous driving operations, joining Boston, Singapore, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas as one of the company's major autonomous driving engineering hubs. Located in Shanghai, the Center will focus on development and application of the company's L4 autonomous driving technology. "With high market acceptance to autonomous driving in China, we see a strong demand for autonomous driving technologies in the Chinese market." says Karl Iagnemma, president of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility, in a press release. "We are excited to expand to the Chinese market, bringing our autonomous driving expertise and capabilities to the region. This expansion is significant for China, and globally, as it takes us one step closer to broader adoption of automated mobility." To coincide with testing, the company is actively in discussions with potential partners for mapping and commercial deployment of Aptiv's vehicles in China. This follows the company's approach in other markets. It allows Aptiv to gain real-world experience with the general public and supports broader technology and IP development, two critical components to grow commercial deployment and develop future mobility solutions.
Arkema starts a 30% photocure resin production capacity... Arkema has successfully started up the 30% capacity extension of its photocure advanced liquid...
Aptiv plans to test and develop autonomous vehicles in Shanghai Aptiv is planning to expand its autonomous driving capabilities to the Chinese market with the...
Ulrich Spiesshofer steps down as CEO of ABB The Board of Directors of ABB and its CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer have mutually agreed for him to...
Gou ponders major shift in role at Foxconn Citing the desire to make room for younger talent to ascend the company’s ranks, Foxconn CEO...
‘Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019’ The German car-giant says that China will play a key role in its global transformation and decarbonization program. Thus, this year will see an intensified roll-out of new energy models.
Nidec to acquire OMRON Automotive Electronics Nidec has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Omron...
ABB and Porsche to develop next-gen EV chargers in Japan ABB has teamed up with Porsche Japan to develop a dedicated high-power charger...
Manz: successful production start at Chinese display... Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total...
KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik...
MAHLE included in latest Michigan Strategic Fund boost MAHLE Engine Components USA is among several projects that, in total, are expected to...
Huawei: security not an issue, questions U.S. campaign In an effort to defend against mounting U.S. efforts to dissuade its allies from using...
Gartner: worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 12.5% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled USD 474.6 billion in 2018, a 12.5% increase...
PVA appoints Smd-Tec as its new representative in the Benelux The supplier of conformal coating systems and fluid dispensing solutions has...
Benteler and Vibracoustic team up for e-mobility solutions The two companies are joining forces to combine their competencies in the...
Koh Young America opens new office in Guadalajara, Mexico The inspection equipment and solutions provider, announces that it has officially opened its...
Polestar 2 puts focus on China with manufacturing site At the Chinese debut of the Polestar 2 in Shanghai, Polestar confirmed that production of the...
Saft joins forces with the Chinese Tianneng to grow in China Saft, a subsidiary of Total, has signed an agreement with Tianneng Energy Technology...
Another year of growth for BB Electronics 2018 was a successful year for Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, with solid top line...
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in 1Q19 The EMS provider reiterates its forecast 2019 and expects to record higher net turnover and...
NOTE & DeLaval enters extensive electronics production cooperation Swedish EMS provider NOTE, says that it together with DeLaval, have established a...
Stanley Black & Decker unveil “Manufactory 4.0” Stanley Black & Decker has officially opened its 23,000-square-foot advanced...
Apple exceeds clean energy goal with new supplier pledges Apple has nearly doubled the number of suppliers that have committed to run their Apple...
Kyocera and Vicor team up on advanced PoP solutions Kyocera Corporation and Vicor Corporation are teaming up on next-gen Power-on-Package...Load more news