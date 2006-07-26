Elcoteq to raise 32,140 euro in a share issue

A total of 80,350 options under Elcoteq SE's 2001 stock option scheme have been exercised to subscribe for 80,350 new Elcoteq Series A shares between April 19 and July 19, 2006.

The share subscription price was 6.53 euros per share, as stipulated in the option scheme's conditions.



The 80,350 new shares will be recorded in the Trade Register on or about August 4, 2006. Elcoteq's share capital will increase by altogether 32,140 euros as a result of the subscription, totaling 12,587,210.80 euros from the date of registration. Following the increase the number of A shares will total 20,891,027.



The new shares will carry dividend rights from the date of registration, and Elcoteq will apply for their listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange with the company's existing shares. Trading in these shares will start on or about August 7, 2006.