© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Dana closes on Drive Systems segment of Oerlikon Group

Ohio-based Dana Incorporated has completed the acquisition of the Drive Systems segment of the Oerlikon Group, including the Graziano and Fairfield brands.

The purchase expands the Dana’s capabilities in vehicle electrification and optimizes its manufacturing presence in key growth markets, according to a media release by Dana. The company cites several technological- and product-based benefits of the acquisition, including an increase of Dana’s capabilities in the realms of light-, commercial-, and off-road vehicle markets. Boosts include growth for Dana’s electronic controls capability for transmissions and drivelines through the acquisition of VOCIS, a wholly owned business of Oerlikon Drive Systems, and further expansion of its motor technologies through Ashwoods Electric Motors. This includes increased product offerings that support vehicle electrification in each of the three vehicle markets listed above. From an operational standpoint, the purchase will optimize Dana's global manufacturing presence, putting them in proximity to customers in key growth markets such as China, India, and the United States, adding four R&D facilities and 12 global manufacturing facilities. Dana President and CEO James Kamsickas said, "Dana's acquisition of the Drive Systems segment of Oerlikon enables us to support our customers' shift toward vehicle electrification across nearly every vehicle architecture in the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway segments." In a media release, the Drive Systems segment is described as serving global OEMS with high-tech products in a broad range of applications, including machinery and equipment for the agriculture, construction, energy, mining, and transportation industries. Dana employs more than 36,000 people globally, in 33 countries.