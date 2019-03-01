© HAHN Group Electronics Production | March 01, 2019
HAHN Group expands into Austria
HAHN Automation, a subsidiary of the HAHN Group, is acquiring Austrian full-service supplier of automated assembly and testing equipment, DFT Maschinenbau GmbH, and with that expanding its expertise in the field of assembly and testing technology.
The company, based in Kremsmünster, Austria, has around 100 employees and will become a fully-owned subsidiary of HAHN Automation GmbH. The takeover is however still subject to the approval of the anti-trust authorities. “Thanks to its many years of expertise in assembly and testing technology, DFT Maschinenbau GmbH represents the ideal addition to our corporate portfolio,” says Frank Konrad, CEO of HAHN Automation, in a press release. “DFT’s LEAN concept for semi-automated assembly lines in particular harbors exciting potential that we want to expand further together. With a further 100 highly skilled staff members, we will be able to consolidate our market position for the long term. We are very much looking forward to welcoming our DFT colleagues to the HAHN family.” “Our work has always been shaped by our understanding of our customers, flexibility, knowledge advantage, and extensive personal advice, as well as support for the actual customer-specific system development process. With a strong partner like HAHN Automation, we are able to raise this to a new level. We are convinced that we will be able to expand new markets together, such as China and Mexico,” says DFT Maschinenbau’s Managing Director, Jürgen Prenninger. “Our customers will be able to benefit from HAHN Automation’s global service network. We are already looking forward to joint projects as part of a larger group of companies.” DFT Maschinenbau’s Managing Directors, Jürgen Prenninger and Wolfgang Überwimmer, will both continue to run the company in Austria.
