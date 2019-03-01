© Benchmark Electronics Electronics Production | March 01, 2019
Benchmark appoints Jeff Benck as President & CEO
Benchmark Electronics has appointed Jeff Benck as President and CEO. Benck's will officially start on March 18, 2019, at which time he will succeed Benchmark's current President and CEO Paul Tufano.
Paul Tufano will remain with the company as an advisor through December 31, 2019. Benck most recently served as President and CEO of Lantronix, a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for industrial IoT. Under his leadership, the company's profitability more than doubled and market capitalisation more than tripled, delivering significant shareholder value. Prior to joining Lantronix, he served as President and CEO of Emulex Corporation from July 2013 until Emulex was acquired by Avago Technologies in May 2015. Prior to joining Emulex, Mr. Benck was President and COO of QLogic Corporation, a supplier of storage networking solutions. “Jeff is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of success in the technology industry," said David Scheible, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in a press release. "Over the last several months, the Board conducted a thorough and thoughtful search process, and the Board is confident that he is the right person to lead Benchmark towards the full achievement of our strategy. Jeff brings proven leadership and operational skills to the team with a distinct understanding of the opportunities ahead, and his expertise in IoT is particularly relevant as we transition to a 5G world.” “The last two years have been an incredibly rewarding time in my career and I'm grateful for the support of our board, management and all of our employees as we worked together to reposition the company for growth," says Tufano. "Benchmark is in capable hands and on a clear path, and I'm looking forward to working with Jeff and the leadership team on a seamless transition.” “There are tremendous opportunities ahead given the company's engineering, technology and manufacturing platforms, and I'm looking forward to leading its next stage of growth. Together with the team, I am confident that we can continue to set the standards for excellence and drive innovation in the industry for our customers, employees and shareholders,” says Benck.
