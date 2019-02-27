© pichetw dreamstime.com

RAIN RFID tag chips sold in 2018 tops 15 billion

The RAIN RFID Alliance has released data showing 15.4 billion RAIN RFID tag chips were sold in 2018, representing a 23% growth over 2017.

The alliance is also predicting sales of more than 20 billion tag chips per year for 2020 and beyond, which aligns with tag chip forecast discussions that began with the birth of the RAIN RFID Alliance in 2014. The data is harvested from leading RAIN tag chip manufacturers and Alliance members of the more than 160 members worldwide, representing markets that include aviation, electronics, food, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, packaging, and retail industries. The alliance promotes RAIN RFID as IoT wireless technology that “connects billions of everyday items to the internet, enabling businesses and consumers to identify, locate, authenticate, and engage each item.” The chips are either tagged or embedded in products and store and send information to a reader and used to take action on the receiving end.