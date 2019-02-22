© NCAB PCB | February 22, 2019
NCAB's CEO: 'I am pleased that we have continued to expand'
Swedish PCB supplier NCAB is reporting a positive end to its last quarter of the fiscal year 2018.
Forth quarter net sales increased for the PCB supplier by 24% to SEK 406.7 million (compared to SEK 327.3 million). In USD, net sales increased 14%. Order intake for the last quarter 2018 increased 12% to SEK 474.7 million. In USD, order intake increased 4%. Operating profit was SEK 34.9 million (quite the increase from SEK -2.7 million). Operating margin was 9.0 per cent (-0.8). “Normally, NCAB’s fourth quarter is the weakest quarter of the year. However, during this quarter 2018 net sales grew 24% in SEK. Net sales increased 14% in USD and three of four regions reported double-digit growth. Our EBITA was also much stronger than last year and margins improved. Order intake in USD grew slightly slower for the quarter than the average for the year, but our business continues to develop positively, and we still see no indication of a slowdown,” comments CEO Hans Ståhl, in a press release. Looking at the full year numbers the groups net sales increased 15% to SEK 1,617.0 million (SEKK 1,400.1 million), in USD, net sales increased 14%. Order intake increased 10% to SEK 1,664.5 million, in USD, order intake increased 8%. Operating profit was SEK 127.6 million (up from SEK 65.6 million). Operating margin was 7.9% (4.7). “The initiatives we have undertaken in new markets in Europe continue to support our growth. In the Nordic region, we noted a high level of profitability and also clear sales growth. In Asia, demand continued to rise sharply while conditions in the USA were more difficult,” says Hans Ståhl He says that the 10% tariffs introduced on imports from China may have impacted sales slightly, even if it was positive that the increase to 25% has not materialized so far. “I am pleased that we have continued to expand and establish operations in several new markets. As previously announced, we launched a company in Malaysia to which we are continuing to recruit personnel. Malaysia is an interesting market with substantial PCB-A production and growing demand for printed circuit boards. We are also launching operations in the Netherlands and setting up an organisation for the Benelux region,” Hans Ståhl concludes.
