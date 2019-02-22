© stockfotocz dreamstime.com Analysis | February 22, 2019
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2019 billings
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.89 billion in billings worldwide in January 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
The billings figure is 10.5 percent lower than the final December 2018 level of USD 2.10 billion, and is 20.8 percent lower than the January 2018 billings level of USD 2.37 billion. “January billings of North American equipment manufacturers declined 10 percent when compared to the prior month,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Weakening smartphone demand and high inventory levels are eroding capital equipment investments, especially by memory suppliers.”
Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
|Billings (3-mo. Avg.)
|Year-Over-Year
|August 2018
|$2,236.8
|2.5%
|September 2018
|$2,078.6
|1.2%
|October 2018
|$2,029.2
|0.5%
|November 2018
|$1,943.6
|-5.3%
|December 2018 (final)
|$2,104.0
|-10.5%
|January 2019 (prelim)
|$1,896.4
|-20.8%
