© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Comtech recieves order from satellite antenna manufacturer

Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of the Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a USD 1.7 million RF equipment order from an unnamed satellite antenna manufacturer.

The satellite antenna manufacturer, which provides full motion antenna solutions for marine and other mobility applications, will continue to team Comtech EF Data products with its innovative, full-motion antenna products to provide its marine customers with unparalleled performance and reliability. The order specified two models of Comtech EF Data's field-proven, robust and efficient LPOD Block Up Converters (BUCs); the 250 Watt C-Band model and the 125 Watt Ku-Band model. The LPOD BUCs will provide the antenna manufacturer’s clients with the ability to deliver the highest possible speeds with the utmost reliability in the most demanding marine environments, such as cruise, oil & gas and merchant shipping. The LPOD BUC product line provides advanced monitor and control features that enable real-time access to critical performance, and status information to ensure that system operators can manage and optimize networks to the highest possible standards. “The antenna manufacturer selected our LPOD BUCs based on our proven track record of delivering cost effective, efficient and highly robust products capable of performing in the most demanding marine environments,” says Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.