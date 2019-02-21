© mailthepic dreamstime.com

ZKTeco expands into Georgia

ZKTeco, a global manufacturer of RFID and biometric technology security solutions, is moving its headquarters from Northeastern New Jersey to Alpharetta, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb, where it has plans to expand both its workforce and technology development efforts.

The relocation and expansion will see a boost of 40 new jobs, with more than USD 5 million going toward the effort. The increased manpower will fill inside sales, technical support, research and development, light assembly, quality control, and logistics personnel positions. ZKTeco Chairman John Che said in a media statement released by the Georgia Department of Economic Development that the expanded headquarters and move will fuel the company’s North American growth plans, part of which includes collaboration with educational institutions to develop technology in the security industry. Jobs aren’t the only benefit coming to Alpharetta. The new facility will include a 5,000 square foot “customer experience center,” where visitors can physically interact with biometric and AI technology. Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Hala Moddelmog said, “ZKTeco joins a long line of international companies choosing our region as their introductory point to the U.S. market. Their international investment is a strong reflection of our status as a global tech hub, including in the smart city and biometrics industries.” ZKTeco USA is the subsidiary of ZKTeco, a major developer and manufacturer of RFID and biometric recognition technology, including fingerprint, facial, finger-vein, and palm-vein readers.