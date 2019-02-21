© Neways

Neways passed €500 million in turnover in 2018

The Dutch EMS provider has presented record figures for the full fiscal year of 2018. Not only did the company reach a milestone by passing EUR 500 million in turnover, net profit also saw tremendous growth.

The electronics manufacturer reported net turnover of EUR 506,8 million, an increase of 15.5% which is attributed to strong demand, primarily in the semiconductor and automotive sectors. The order book increased 15.3% to above the EUR 300 million mark and increases came from all market sectors. Normalised operating result increased by 43.8% to EUR 22.0 million as a result of higher activity levels and increased scalability. The company’s net result jumped up 45.5% to EUR 14.4 million. “Last year was a record year for us, both in terms of turnover and profit. We passed the turnover mark of € 500 million. We are seeing a continued rise in the demand for more complex box-build systems and that our positioning as a product life-cycle partner is gaining traction. However, the high demand from clients in combination with the scarcity of components is putting pressure on our organisation and creating extra challenges. We had to do more to serve our clients and get our orders delivered. This led to extra costs and higher use of capital. At the same time, this also showed that there is a good deal of room for improvement,” says CEO Huub van der Vrande, in a press release. In order to facilitate this continued growth, Neways has expanded its production capacity in Germany and China. “Our order book was well filled at year-end 2018. On the basis of our order book and the potential to improve within the group, we are anticipating a good start to 2019. And barring unforeseen macro-economic developments, we expect to record higher turnover and a higher operating result for the full year,” Huub van der Vrande continues.